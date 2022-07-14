KINGSPORT — A Kingsport man was arrested after he ran from police and barricaded himself in his home. After being arrested someone tried to steal the motorcycle he was riding on, police said.
Jonathan Beck, 37, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon on outstanding warrants of burglary and domestic violence, a police report stated. He was also arrested on charges of carrying a weapon while being a convicted felon.
According to the report, a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detective saw Beck riding on a yellow Suzuki motorcycle around 5 p.m. and began following him in an unmarked car.
Beck pulled into an apartment building on Chadwick Drive and went into the apartment.
Kingsport police officers began arriving to the complex and as Beck came out of the door and started walking to the motorcycle, he was ordered to stop. The man turned and ran back into the apartment.
A Kingsport police officer tried kicking the door in, but was unsuccessful, the report stated. Police then called for a pepperball launcher to be brought to the apartment.
Authorities said they were able to reach Beck on his cell phone and convinced him to surrender.
He was transported to the Kingsport city jail, but an hour later police received a call that someone was attempting to hot wire the Suzuki motorcycle.
An eye witness told police that she had seen three people attempting to steal the bike. A report said wires were sticking out from the bike and it appeared someone was trying to hotwire it.
While investigating, police also discovered a Taurus handgun in a compartment on the bike, allegedly belonging to Beck.
The attempted theft of the motorcycle is still under investigation.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.