MOORESBURG — A convicted felon admitted selling marijuana out of his camper that also housed his five children, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office.
The 32-year-old Hawkins County man was arrested Wednesday morning on three drug and two firearm charges.
Joshua Lynn Hinkle, 9271 Highway 11W, Mooresburg, was arrested by Deputy Dustin Winter Monday morning and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, altering the serial number on a firearm, sale, delivery, manufacturing or possession of a Schedule 6 substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule 1 drug
The incident has been reported to the Department of Children's Services. The arrest report did not indicate where the children are, a Sheriff's Office employee said that was not in the report and DCS could not be immediately be reached for comment after the report was made available Wednesday.
"The suspect was mirandized (read his Miranda Rights) and gave a written confession stating that he sells marijuana from his camper and that he uses marijuana openly around his children," the report said. "He also stated that he knew he was a felon but he carries a gun for protection."
The arrest came after Winter did a welfare check on the five children at at about 1:35 a.m. Wednesday. Winter said he found the camper with three children visible and "filled with trash and the children were asleep on a couch sitting upright." One of the children let him in the camper, he wrote.
"I smelled a strong odor of marijuana," Winter wrote in his report, then saying that he came in contact with the suspect. "I explained to the suspect why I was there and then I asked if the suspect had smoked any marijuana The suspect state that he had smoked marijuana after the children went to bed."
The deputy wrote that he then saw marijuana in a metal tray, wax and a glass pipe, as well as marijuana in the man's pocket. After putting the man in handcuffs, the deputy wrote that he found a semi-automatic pistol, with the serial number scratched off tucked in his pants.
"I also found a baggy of marijuana in his pocket," the deputy wrote. In addition, the deputy reported finding an open back pack with marijuana in it, four large bags of marijuana, one small baggy with two ecstasy pills and more than 100 baggies and two scales with marijuana residue.
The total weight of the marijuana was 123.22 grams or 4.34 ounces.
The deputy also wrote that Hinkle said he knew the serial number was scratched off the pistol.