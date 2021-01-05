ROGERSVILLE — A Kingsport man accused of having sex with a 3-year-old child last year was served a sealed indictment warrant last week charging him with one count of aggravated rape of a child.
Joshua Lee Hash, 41, was named in an Oct. 1 Hawkins County grand jury sealed indictment charging him with aggravated rape of a child, which is a Class A felony punishable by 15-25 years if convicted.
The indictment alleges that on or about Oct. 1, 2019, through Feb. 29, 2020, Hash “knowingly engaged in the unlawful penetration” of a child who turned 3 years old in September 2019.
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the rape allegations, was notified on Dec. 30 that Hash had been arrested by the Kingsport Police Department on this sealed indictment warrant.
Hash reportedly had an Oak Street address in Kingsport at the time of his arrest, although he was previously listed as residing on Payne Ridge Road near Church Hill.
Upon his arrival at the Hawkins County Jail, Hash reportedly told Deputy Austin West his correct name. When he was being booked into jail, however, Hash allegedly told Jail Officer Emily Rose that his name is Nicholas Bradford Calhoun and gave a Social Security number and birth date that matched that name.
Upon checking records from previous arrests, the HCSO matched distinctive tattoos on record for Hash with those on the suspect in custody, confirming he was Hash.
West stated in his report that he gave Hash multiple opportunities to correctly identify himself, but Hash insisted that his name is Nicholas Bradford Calhoun. Hash was additionally charged with criminal impersonation.
As of Monday, Hash was being held with no bond set in the Hawkins County Jail pending his arraignment in Criminal Court on Feb. 12.
Financial exploitation of an elderly adult
James Keith Crusenberry, 54, 753 Mount Zion Road, Church Hill, was arrested Dec. 29 on a Hawkins County grand jury sealed indictment warrant charging him with financial exploitation of an elderly adult more than $60,000 but less than $250,000, which is also a Class A felony punishable by 15-25 years if convicted.
The indictment alleges that on or about Sept. 17, 2019, through Oct. 1, 2020, Crusenberry — who was the guardian, conservator or power of attorney for a woman 70 years of age or older — knowingly breached a fiduciary duty that resulted in an appropriation, sale or transfer of the victim’s property in excess of $60,000 but less than $250,000.
As of Monday, Crusenberry was being held on $100,000 bond in the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment in Criminal Court set for Feb. 12.
At the time of his Dec. 29 arrest, Crusenberry was free on bond for charges including possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver, speeding, lane violation and driver’s license violations.
On July 23, he was allegedly found in possession of 10 Oxycodone pills during a traffic stop on Mount Zion Road for driving a motorcycle 60 mph in a 30 mph zone in the wrong lane of traffic.
A preliminary hearing on those charges is scheduled for Jan. 11 in Sessions Court.