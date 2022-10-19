What does a gun owner have to do if they lose a firearm or have it stolen from them?
If you live in Virginia and Tennessee, it depends.
In five Appalachian states — Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee — Virginia is the only one that mandates gun owners report the loss or theft of firearms, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation requiring gun owners to report theft or loss of any firearm within 48 hours of discovering either situation. That puts Virginia among 11 states and the District of Columbia in requiring such reporting.
Individual gun owners do not have to report loss or theft of firearms to federal or local law enforcement unless mandated in specific states. If you are a licensed gun dealer, though, federal law requires you to report weapon loss or theft within 48 hours of discovery to federal and local authorities.
Failure to make a report can get a gun owner a $250 civil — not criminal — penalty, and Virginia law protects a reporting gun owner from criminal or civil liability for acts involving that weapon.
Virginia law gives gun dealers the option to request a check on weapons they may receive to see if those weapons have been reported lost or stolen.
Tennessee laws take a different view on gun owners’ rights.
In 2021, the Tennessee General Assembly passed its Firearm Information Privacy Protection Act. That law bars public personnel from disclosing information on gun owners for compiling a federal firearms registry or for confiscating firearms.
State or local jurisdictions also cannot create registries of private firearms owners.
Except for existing provisions in Tennessee or federal law or in case of a criminal investigation, Tennessee gun owners can sue anyone who discloses information about their gun ownership for a minimum of $75,000 and certain damages.
Akram Faizer, a constitutional law professor at Lincoln Memorial University’s Duncan School of Law, said Tennessee civil case law generally favors gun owners in cases where a lost or stolen firearm results in property damage or personal injury.
Tennessee’s civil case precedent on gun owners’ responsibility for lost and stolen weapons reflects trends in rural America, Faizer added.
“State courts are very reluctant to encumber gun owners in cases like that,” Faizer said, adding that a measure similar to Virginia’s reporting law failed to get out of the Tennessee General Assembly in 2017.