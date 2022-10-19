Firearm storage

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office storage room has individual guns in red boxes and blue containers filled with multiple guns, each in its own envelope.

 Contributed by Andy Seabolt

KINGSPORT — Law enforcement agencies like the Sullivan County and Hawkins County sheriff’s offices sometimes come in contact with unclaimed guns.

Both the SCSO and the HCSO choose to trade or sell the guns as a way to get needed equipment and supplies they can use to benefit the communities they serve.

