featured Local law enforcement agencies use unclaimed guns as credit for needed equipment By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Oct 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office storage room has individual guns in red boxes and blue containers filled with multiple guns, each in its own envelope. Contributed by Andy Seabolt Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — Law enforcement agencies like the Sullivan County and Hawkins County sheriff’s offices sometimes come in contact with unclaimed guns.Both the SCSO and the HCSO choose to trade or sell the guns as a way to get needed equipment and supplies they can use to benefit the communities they serve.While neither auctions off weapons, they follow slightly different procedures regarding unclaimed firearms. SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt said when the office receives an unclaimed gun, it first tries to locate the owner.If the owner is located, the SCSO will return the gun unless it is still part of an active case. Then the SCSO will have to keep the gun until the case has been closed.The SCSO also disposes of any guns that are classified as illegal or missing a serial number.According to Seabolt, once it determines that the gun is unclaimed, the SCSO will petition a judge to award the guns to the sheriff’s office.The SCSO then trades the guns to a law enforcement supply company in exchange for store credit, which it will use to purchase needed equipment, such as bulletproof vests. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Seabolt said that while the law allows it to auction the weapons, the SCSO prefers this method.“The law allows us to auction them, but trading for store credit is easier,” Seabolt said, “and gets us needed equipment.”Chief Deputy Tony Allen said the HCSO either destroys, sells or trades any unclaimed property it receives.When it pertains to unclaimed firearms, Allen said HCSO first has to have the weapons declared abandoned property through the use of a court order.The HCSO then takes the unclaimed guns to a licensed gun dealer, selling the weapons for money that can then be used to buy new patrol cars.It also disposes of any illegal or altered weapons, and it doesn’t sell weapons that were involved in a criminal case.Also, the HCSO only trades with licensed gun dealers who perform background checks.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Weapon Andy Seabolt Gun Dealer Commerce Economics Law Enforcement Tony Allen Firearm Gun Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR