KINGSPORT — If you want to buy a firearm in Tennessee, you don’t have to go to a licensed gun dealer.
But doing so protects you from buying a stolen weapon and later surrendering the firearm if you try to sell the gun and it shows up stolen.
Buying from a licensed dealer also protects you from possessing a firearm when you are not entitled to have one because of something like a felony conviction. That is in addition to licensed dealers running a check to be sure the weapon hasn’t been reported as stolen.
In the Volunteer State, handgun sales are limited to those 21 and older, with long gun sales (rifles and shotguns) limited to buyers 18 and older.
An out-of-state buyer may purchase a handgun if it is legal to do so in his or her state, but that firearm must be transferred to a dealer in the home state and picked up at that business. Long guns may be sold to out-of-state buyers as long as the guns are legal to own in their home state.
DEALER IN BUSINESS ALMOST 20 YEARS
Todd Sutherland, owner of Gunslingers in downtown Kingsport, said he’s been in business as a federally licensed firearms dealer for 18 years and was a collector and occasional seller before that.
He and other federally licensed gun dealers in Tennessee always have Form 4473 at hand, the background check form used for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to be sure an applicant can legally own a firearm. He emphasized that the form is not a gun registration form, which Tennessee doesn’t have, but is a background check. He said by law dealers must keep the forms for 20 years.
The background checks go through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS.
Questions include whether the potential purchaser is a convicted felon or has been committed for mental health issues. If the TBI website is operating normally, which Sutherland said depends on the FBI website, background checks can take as little as 15 minutes. A buyer at his gun shop successfully went through a background check while Sutherland was being interviewed the morning of Sept. 23.
“I cover all the bases,” Sutherland said, adding that he has hunting, collectible, military-type and fully automatic Class III weapons, although he does not buy or sell black-powder weapons.
Black powder is highly explosive and has its own regulations for storage and transport, Sutherland said. Further, he said that black powder guns must be maintained correctly or they will corrode and no longer function or misfire.
GUT FEELINGS COME INTO PLAY
Above and beyond regulations, Sutherland said that dealers can refuse to sell weapons even if the background check comes up clean. He added that a “straw purchase,” where a buyer is turned down but a wife or friend comes in to purchase the weapon later, is illegal and can result in prison time.
He said he knows of a case where a man was a convicted felon but the conviction hadn’t been recorded into the background check database. The man was able to buy a weapon from a dealer after passing a background check, only later to be denied ownership because of his felony conviction.
Sutherland said about 15% of his sales are transfers where the buyer purchases a gun online and then has it shipped to him to complete the transaction.
Sometimes the background check turns up something that prohibits the purchase from being completed. Sutherland charges $28 for the transfer plus the $10 background check fee the TBI charges him.
The same goes for guns that are pawned if the owner tries to retrieve the weapon at a pawn shop and can’t pass the background check.
OTHER POINTS OF VIEW
Gunslingers repeat customer John J. Couture of Church Hill said he appreciates the expertise, knowledge and friendliness of Gunslingers and no longer goes to gun shows or makes online purchases.
Other places where guns can be bought and sold include estate auctions and some pawn shops.
“If I sell guns, they’re all on-site (auctions),” Blountville auctioneer and former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey said.
“I’m not selling the gun. It’s always the estate,” Ramsey said. “I’m just the one doing the auction.”
Ramsey said he can’t legally take possession of the firearms in his office and he urges the owner or owners of the weapons to keep them secure before the sale.
Ramsey recalled that about seven years ago he sold a Johnson City estate with 87 guns. A man who purchased one of the firearms later went to Mahoney’s to sell it and was told it had been reported stolen in 1994 in Durham, North Carolina. He said the heirs refunded the man the $330 he had paid for the weapon and the firearm went back to the rightful owners.
WHAT ABOUT PAWN SHOPS?
As for pawn shops, not all are licensed firearms dealers, and those that are must do the same background and stolen/missing firearms serial number checks as a gun shop, said Mark Nachman, owner of Albert’s Pawn Shop with one location each in Kingsport and Bristol and two in Johnson City.
“Anybody that legitimately sells retail sales of firearms has to be federally licensed,” Nachman said.
He said most background checks and checks for stolen or lost weapons take less than 10 minutes, but some background checks can take up to 30 days. Sutherland said those are usually situations where someone has the same name as a convicted felon.
Nachman said an altered or missing serial number means he can’t take a gun in for a pawn or straight-out sale. Further, when the person pawning comes back to reclaim the gun, Nachman said he or she must pass a background check to buy back the weapon.
“In 20 years, it’s happened over four businesses maybe five times,” Nachman said of someone to try to pawn a stolen weapon. “Normally people who have stolen stuff don’t go to us.”
Nachman said he gets an ID, usually a driver’s license, photo and thumbprint of a person trying to pawn a gun. If the weapon has been reported stolen or lost, he said law enforcement decides whether to pursue confiscating the weapon, not the pawn shop or dealer.
He said in a few cases, those who pawn firearms are unable to get their pawned weapon back because of “something in their past.” Nachman said they can submit a form to federal authorities to find out why.
“It’s not about a pawn shop. It’s a federally licensed dealer,” Nachman said. “You either meet the law or you don’t.”
Those who don’t lose their federal firearms license, he added.