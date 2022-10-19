KINGSPORT — If you want to buy a firearm in Tennessee, you don’t have to go to a licensed gun dealer.

But doing so protects you from buying a stolen weapon and later surrendering the firearm if you try to sell the gun and it shows up stolen.

Gunslighers owner

Todd Sutherland, owner of Gunslingers in downtown Kingsport on Broad Street. He has operated the licensed gun store business for 18 years. 

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Ron Ramsey mug

Former Tennessee Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey, an auctioneer

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video