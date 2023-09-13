Jason Dockery

A drivers license photo, left, and booking photo of Jason Dockery. Federal, Virginia and Tennessee authorites are searching for Dockery after a pursuit from Claiborne County ended with his disappearance in the Ewing area of Lee County Tuesday.

 Contributed

EWING – Federal, Virginia and Tennessee authorities are in the second day of the search for an Anderson County, Tennessee homicide suspect believed in Lee County.

Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons said deputies are working with U.S. Marshals and deputies from Anderson and Claiborne counties to find Jason Dockery.


