A drivers license photo, left, and booking photo of Jason Dockery. Federal, Virginia and Tennessee authorites are searching for Dockery after a pursuit from Claiborne County ended with his disappearance in the Ewing area of Lee County Tuesday.
EWING – Federal, Virginia and Tennessee authorities are in the second day of the search for an Anderson County, Tennessee homicide suspect believed in Lee County.
Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons said deputies are working with U.S. Marshals and deputies from Anderson and Claiborne counties to find Jason Dockery.
Deputies, Marshals and K-9 dog teams swept the Walnut Hill Lane neighborhood near where Dockery was last seen Tuesday, as residents left their homes or returned to find the ongoing search. A Virginia State Police helicopter flew orbits of the area in search of Dockery
Dockery is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday in the Heiskell area of Anderson County. Details on that incident were not available Wednesday morning.
Claiborne County sheriff's deputies began chasing Dockery Tuesday, with the pursuit ending in the Walnut Hill area of Ewing around 3 p.m. Parsons said Dockery apparently abandoned his vehicle in that area, leading authorities to issue a shelter-in-place warning for residents in the western end of the county.
Parsons said Dockery appears to have remained in the Ewing area as of Wednesday. Area residents should remain vigilant, keep their homes locked and their vehicles secured, he added.
Lee County Schools officials closed all county schools Wednesday as a safety measure until Dockery is captured.
Parsons said a unified command post has been set up with the Marshals Service; Virginia State Police; U.S. National Park Service; Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation police; Lee County Sheriff’s office and; Anderson, Blount and Claiborne County sheriff’s offices.
The Marshals Service is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to Dockery’s arrest. Dockery is considered armed and extremely dangerous, Parsons said.
Anyone with information, sightings or tips on Dockery’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (276)- 346-7777. Tips can also be emailed to the Marshals Service at USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov.
