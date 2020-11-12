ABINGDON — An inmate at the Lee County federal prison has been indicted in connection with the allegedly premeditated murder of his cellmate in 2018.
Western District U.S. Attorney spokesperson Brian McGinn said on Thursday that Samuel Silva, 45, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Abingdon on Wednesday in connection with the Sept. 14 stabbing death of Abraham Aldana, Silva’s cellmate at that time.
Silva is serving a 47-year minimum sentence at the Lee County prison after federal 2016 convictions in New Mexico on charges of attempted carjacking, brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence, carjacking, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.