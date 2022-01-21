KINGSPORT — City police are asking for public assistance to help find a man who exposed himself to a Dollar General employee.
Kingsport Police Department officers responded to the store located at 1649 E. Stone Drive on Jan. 10 and spoke with an adult female employee who reported the following:
Shortly after 6 p.m., an unidentified male, believed to be Hispanic, entered the store. She stated that the man appeared to speak only minimal English but asked her to accompany him to one of the store aisles. She said that when they reached the aisle, he attempted to touch her inappropriately, and when she backed away to avoid contact, he exposed himself.
The suspect was captured on store surveillance video.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact detectives in the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: