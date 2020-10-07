KINGSPORT — Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for two Kingsport teenagers who have gone missing — one of whom has not been seen for more than two months.
However, no foul play is suspected in either case, police say.
The first missing juvenile is 17-year-old Lee Charles Troupe, who was last seen on the evening of July 8. He was not reported missing until July 22. Troupe stands 6 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
The second missing teen is 14-year-old Joshua Erdley, who was reported missing on the afternoon of Sept. 28.
Due to the age of the two minors, Kingsport detectives are making every possible effort to locate them.
If you know where either teenager is, you’re asked to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.