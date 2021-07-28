KINGSPORT — Police are searching for two people who attempted to force their way into an apartment earlier this month.
The incident took place around 10:30 p.m. July 14 at Stonecrest Apartments (formerly known as Model City Apartments), according to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department.
A resident told officers that a black man and a white woman, both unknown to her, had knocked on her door and then attempted to force their way into her apartment. The break-in was unsuccessful and the pair left the scene before police arrived.
If you have information about either person, you’re asked to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link: kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.