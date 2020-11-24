Kingsport police are investigating what they are calling the “suspicious death” of an individual found Tuesday morning on the side of Lynn Garden Drive.
The body was found shortly before 8 a.m. on Lynn Garden Drive near the West Stone Drive overpass, according to a KPD news release.
“The decedent will be sent for autopsy to the ETSU James H. Quillen College of Medicine for positive identification and to determine cause of death,” police said in the news release. “Due to the early and active nature of the investigation, absolutely no further details are available for release at this time. Additional information will be released as it develops, but only at an appropriate point in the investigation.”