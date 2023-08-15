featured KPD conducts search for missing woman STAFF Aug 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT— The Kingsport Police Department will conduct a search for missing 20-year-old Layla Santanello at the East Stone Commons, where she was last seen.Santanello was last seen around noon on June 27. Officers will be searching the area for any evidence related to her disappearance.The search will be conducted with assistance from law enforcement and first responders in the surrounding area.The public is asked to use caution will traveling E Stone and the area of East Stone Commons due to a heavy Police presence.Santanello was last seen wearing a white tank top, black leggings, and no shoes.Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Kingsport Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429, (423) 343-9780 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Clothing City Planning Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News KPD conducts search for missing woman Pedestrian dead after Coeburn crash 17th Annual American Legion Legacy Run comes to Wise County, Norton Aug. 23 Governor puts 11 SWVA projects among Appalachian Regional Commission recommended list Construction date closer for new Kingsport dental school Kingsport Goodwill reopens after renovation ON AIR Local Events