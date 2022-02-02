KINGSPORT — Police Chief Dale Phipps had a stark message for the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Violent crimes are going up, and the police department finds itself routinely with a 20% vacancy rate of police officers.
Even more concerning, the amount of violence toward police officers has also grown.
“I will say that crimes nowadays are more violent,” Phipps told the BMA during a Monday workshop.
Phipps addressed the BMA during its regularly scheduled workshop and gave a presentation on the state of crime in the city and the police department itself.
Phipps told the BMA that the department has room for 119 sworn police officers. Right now, there are 11 vacancies. Ten of the current 108 officers are in the police academy, and two are on military leave.
“If you look at our vacancy rate, we are around about 20% on a daily basis,” Phipps said.
He said the numbers also show that 60% of the force has been at the department for 10 years or less.
“We are a very, very young department,” Phipps said.
That caused questions from the BMA about the youth of the department.
“Is that unusual, chief?” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull asked. “That number?”
“The 60%?” Phipps replied. “For us, it hasn’t been.”
Phipps said some smaller police departments may have more veteran officers, but, historically, the Kingsport Police Department has typically had an incredibly young officer base.
“I don’t have any prior knowledge, but just intuitively, it seems like that 60% level of service is high,” Shull said.
Phipps was also asked if there could be trainers in the department with less than five years of experience. He said all trainers are certified, but he did say the department does have trainers with less than five years’ experience.
“They’re young as well,” Phipps said. “They’re young as well.”
Statistically, Kingsport has seen a drop in crime over the past three years. Phipps said much of that is due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to KPD records, the largest drop-off in crime happened during March and April 2020, when the state went into lockdown as the pandemic started.
KPD reported that in 2018, it responded to 65,878 calls. In 2019, it dropped to 58,967 and then rose slightly to 59,874 in 2020.
Adult arrests dropped by 8% from 2019 to 2020 then 5% from 2020 to 2021.
Juvenile arrests also dropped by almost 50% from 2019 to 2020, Phipps said. But it rose once again by 40% from 2020 to 2021, he said.
“That is a little concerning,” he said.
Phipps said it was strictly opinion, but he believes the juvenile crime rate may have risen due to parents going back to work but some children still being at home.
“Idle hands became very busy,” he said.
Over the past two years, the department saw a decrease in crime in burglaries, auto burglaries and robberies of businesses or individuals.
The department saw an increase, though, in aggravated assaults, vandalism and motor vehicle theft.
Phipps said the combination of pandemic lockdowns and drugs has made a recipe for more violent crimes to take place.
That also leads to more violence against police officers. He said 10 years ago, an officer was assaulted every 19 days. Now officers are assaulted every eight days, he said.
“Kingsport officers?” Alderman Darrell Duncan asked.
“Yes,” Phipps said.
“Wow,” Duncan replied.
Phipps said every incident concerning an assault to an officer must be recorded. That could mean anything from a fistfight to a gunfight.
Drugs play heavily, as well.
Officers are seeing a lot more violent offenders who are using heroin, Fentanyl or methamphetamine.
“A large portion of them are under the influence,” Phipps said. “Most of our incidents are drug-related opposed to alcohol-related. Several years ago, it used to be more balanced if not more alcohol than drugs. I think we have seen that flip-flop.”