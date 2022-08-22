KINGSPORT — The overall incidence of crime in the Model City has decreased drastically over the last three years, with a small uptick in incidents reported last year, crime statistics show.
In 2019, there were 65,878 incidents of crime, but that fell by 10.5% the next year, records show. By 2021, there was an uptick of 1.5% because of an increase of 900 cases over the previous year.
Kingsport Police Department Chief Dale Phipps said the city’s crime rate is not along the lines of other larger cities.
“I tell people, if you’re going to be a cop, Kingsport is a good place to be a cop,” he said.
During a presentation about the city’s crime rate to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen almost a month ago, Phipps said that the department is battling falsehoods being spread on social media and websites.
Phipps said Friday a lot of those websites are marketing platforms, trying to make money by selling insurance or security alarms. He said much of the information on those sites can be misconstrued.
“They take the data out of context,” he said.
Most of the data these sites collect come from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, which is published annually. The problem is that the KPD reports its statistics to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which forwards that information to the FBI.
Phippps said the way each agency reports the information is not uniform.
“Some of what we report is not fleshed out in the FBI report,” he said.
That’s a problem that has existed for decades, he said, and police chiefs before him have battled the same issues.
Another factor to consider is that not all police departments report crime uniformly. If a crime is committed, but if the victim chooses not to file a formal complaint, some departments don’t record that, Phipps said.
Kingsport reports all crime, even if a complaint is not filed.
“We’re completely transparent on what we report in our city,” he said.
Statistics over the last three years, though, do show a mixed picture with adult arrests going down but juvenile arrests going up.
The number of adult arrests went down 7.5% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021.
It’s a different picture for juvenile arrests, though. The number of juveniles arrested in 2020 went down by 48.8% then shot up the next year by 40%. So far, this year, the number of juvenile crimes from January to August is up by 24%.
During that same time, vehicle thefts have increased by 64%.
An example of juvenile crime happened just a week ago when Kingsport police and other agencies busted two rings that were conducting thefts of motor vehicles. All but one of the suspects were under the age of 18.
Phipps said it is hard for police to determine why juvenile crime has skyrocketed. His theory is that most children were home during the COVID pandemic, and then when their parents went back to work, they were left at home with more time on their hands.
He said the KPD has stepped up walk-throughs of schools and the city recently added funding for more school resource officers.
The department is constantly trying to build a rapport with youth, Phipps noted, but fighting juvenile crime is a difficult task.
“There’s no magic wand,” he said.
Overall crime across the city continues to be trending down, Phipps said, as is violent crime. Aggravated assaults have decreased by 41% from January to August and person-to-person robberies have dropped by 41%.
“For the most part, Kingsport is a peaceful place,” Phipps said.
