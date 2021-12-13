KINGSPORT -- The Kingsport Police Department is asking for public assistance to solve the suspicious death of a Kingsport woman in 2003.
A resident discovered the body of Joyce Ann McBride, 51, in a vacant lot in the 1800 block of Lowell Drive and contacted police at about 6:30 a.m. March 8.
Police said McBride had several visible abrasions and contusions on her face and body. Based upon the initial on-scene investigation, she was not believed to have been there very long.
Police sent McBride's body to the East Tennessee State University James H. Quillen College of Medicine for autopsy. The Medical Examiner indicated that the cause of her death was blunt force trauma; however, the manner of her death was undetermined.
Police classified the case as a suspicious death and it remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.
In a release issued Monday, KPD said several leads have been followed throughout the years; however, none have yielded a definitive conclusion as to what exactly happened to McBride.
"It is our desire that bringing some renewed attention to this cold case will help spark some memories and generate some new leads which could potentially assist with this investigation and hopefully bring some much needed closure to the friends, family, and loved ones of Ms. McBride," the release states.
Anyone who has any information whatsoever, no matter how trivial it may seem, that might help with this investigation is asked to contact detectives in the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us