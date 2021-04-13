KINGSPORT – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a white male adult who is a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. He is believed to be traveling in a full-size, 4-door, dark-colored pickup truck.
Due to the active nature of the investigation, no further details are available for release at this time.
If you have information about this man or know his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.