KINGSPORT – A Knoxville man who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident last August, has been indicted on vehicular homicide charges by a Sullivan County grand jury.
Christopher Charles Muraski was indicted earlier this month on a 7-count indictment, charging him with the following:
- Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication
- Vehicular Homicide
- Felony Reckless Endangerment
- Driving Under the Influence
- Driving Under the Influence with over .08 BAC
- Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Collision with Injury
- Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Collision Resulting in Death
According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, Muraski turned himself in to authorities on Monday. He was released after posting a $30,000 bond.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
According to published reports, Muraski side-swiped a truck parked in the median along Interstate 26 in Kingsport shortly after 12 p.m. August 4, 2020. Stephen Blackmon of Johnson City, an employee of South East Mowing of Blountville, was also struck by the vehicle and ultimately killed by the impact.
Muraski did not stop his vehicle after the collision and continued into Weber City, where a motorist soon after spotted him and contacted the Weber City Police Department. Weber City Police Chief Matt Bishop stopped Muraski, conducted a field sobriety test on him (which he failed) and then arrested him for DUI.
According to authorities, Muraski lives in Knoxville and commutes to our region for work. At the time of the accident, Muraski was on his way to work. He had no prior record, there were no weapons on him at the time and he was stopped in Weber City without incident. No one else was in his vehicle at the time.