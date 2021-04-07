KNOXVILLE — A Knoxville man has been arrested by federal agents for attempting to provide support and resources to a terrorist organization.
According to court records, Benjamin Alan Carpenter (aka Abu Hamza), 31, was arrested in Knoxville on March 24 by federal agents. The arrest comes following the return of a federal grand jury indictment charging Carpenter with attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham) — a designated terrorist organization.
A detention hearing was held on Monday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville with both sides presenting their case. Carpenter remains detained pending a decision by U.S. Magistrate Judge Debra Poplin. A trial is scheduled for June 1.
Prosecutors say Carpenter is the leader of Ahlut-Tawhid Publications, an international organization dedicated to the translation and publication of pro-ISIS and official ISIS media to English.
According to a press release announcing the arrest, Carpenter was in contact with a person who he believed was associated with ISIS. However, that person was actually a covert FBI employee.
Prosecutors say Carpenter provided English language translations of ISIS media to that person for use by ISIS.
If convicted, Carpenter faces up to 20 years in federal prison.