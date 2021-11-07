Kinnie Wagner chronology
Feb. 18, 1903: William Kenneth “Kinnie” Wagner born to Charles Monroe Wagner and Nancy Jane Penley in Speers Ferry, Virginia, in Scott County.
1920-24: Runs away from home to join the Richard Brothers Circus. Becomes a bronco rider who tames a horse no one could tame. Leaves the circus and starts to run moonshine or untaxed whiskey, possibly for a deputy sheriff.
Oct. 8, 1924: Arrested for stealing a watch and possibly money in George County around Lucedale, Mississippi. Held in neighboring Greene County.
Nov. 11, 1924: Escapes from the Greene County jail in Leakesville.
Dec. 24, 1924 (Christmas Eve): Kills Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Murdock McIntosh in a gun battle with McIntosh and other officers. McIntosh was buried Christmas Day. Wagner headed back to Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
April 13, 1925: Kills Kingsport Police Officer John Smith and Sullivan County Deputy Sheriff Hubert Webb and injures Officer George Frazier on the day after Easter at a picnic on the Long Island of the South Fork of the Holston River.
April 14, 1925: After talking with widow of W.S. Rhodes the night before, sleeping in her barn and again talking with her that morning, Wagner turns himself in to D.R. Poe at a store near Waycross, Virginia. Subsequently taken to the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville; en route to Kingsport, the car in which he was riding was rammed by a car of deputies.
April 21, 1925: Trial starts in Blountville.
April 26, 1925: Convicted of murder and sentenced to death by electrocution, but that sentence is never carried out. Wagner claims the officers shot first, but law enforcement officials maintain he shot first.
July 10, 1925: With six other men escapes from the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville just before 6 p.m.
July 1925: Travels to Mexico but returns to the United States. At a ranch in Marland, Oklahoma, meets Amelia “Emily” Hoke or Hoche, a woman identified in a Claude Gentry book as a love interest for the rest of Wagner’s life.
Aug. 16, 1926: Kills brothers Sam and William Carper and wounds brother Bob Carper in Arkansas during a card game and drinking party gone bad. Surrenders in the middle of the night to Sheriff Lillie Barker near Texarkana. Subsequently turned over to Mississippi, not Tennessee.
Oct. 31, 1926: Sentenced to life in prison in Mississippi for killing McIntosh.
Nov. 5, 1926: Became Prisoner No. 296 at Parchman Prison, a working farm where he picked cotton, among other duties.
Dec. 8, 1927: Fails in escape attempt from Parchman. Eventually becomes a trusty who, among other things, is armed and in charge of apprehending escaped prisoners.
1928-1939: Has a heart attack in 1936 while at Parchman, eventually assigned to easier tasks than picking cotton. He was an armed trusty for six years before his first escape, according to FBI records.
Oct. 27, 1940: Escaped from Parchman after going out to catch an escaped inmate. Guard J.W. Fowler drives him. He allegedly kidnapped the guard and took his weapon and clothes, but Wagner claimed the guard willingly took him and gave him money, clothes and a weapon.
April 16, 1943: After being on the run for nearly three years, mostly in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, caught about 2 a.m. in a Model A Ford driven by H.E. Morrison of Weber City by FBI agents and Virginia State Police. It was 7.7 miles west of Gate City on U.S. Route 23, in the Moccasin Gap area.
1943-47: Remains in prison, trusty status reinstated. During this time, he was in the Tri-Cities area in December 1945 for “Christmas Furlough” and was interviewed by the Kingsport News.
March 15, 1948: Escapes again from Parchman with a submachine gun he was issued as a trusty. Stays on the run in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Mississippi for more than seven years. Had taught the guard dogs he trained not to follow his scent. FBI refuses to help catch him.
Jan. 29, 1956: Captured by Mississippi State Police and Parchman officials in Wahalack, Mississippi. Returns to prison and remains a trusty, although his health is failing.
March 9, 1958: Dies of a heart attack at age 55 at Parchman.
March 11, 1958: Viewing of body at Scott County Funeral Home drew an estimated 15,000 people.
March 12, 1958: Buried on a Wednesday after a funeral at Scott County Funeral Home and a graveside service in the Mountain View Cemetery, also called Wood Cemetery, in Scott County about four miles outside Gate City.
Main sources: FBI memorandums of more than 800 pages obtained by a Freedom of Information Act request, Kingsport Times, Kingsport News and “The Guns of Kinnie Wagner” by Claude Gentry and published chapters of “The Story of My Life” in 1931 issues of The Vagabond Gazette based in Big Laurel, Virginia.
