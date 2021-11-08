Here are some books, articles and other sources for information on Kinnie Wagner. Many were used in this series of stories about him:
• “The Guns of Kinnie Wagner” by Claude Gentry, Magnolia Publishers, 1969 book.
• “The Kinnie Wagner Story,” published by author Pete Dykes of Kingsport, 2007, based on a compilation of “Pug Potter” newspaper series from the Daily News.
• “Saga of Kinnie Wagner: The South’s Most Notorious Gunman,” Pelican, by Larry Massey, 2017 book.
• “The History of Bad Men: Kinnie Wagner” by Laura Wright, CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, 2017 book.
• “Kinnie Wagner, a Popular Legendary Hero And His ‘Constituency,’ ” by Richard Sweterlitsch, 1976 Indiana University Ph.D. thesis.
• FBI memoranda via a Freedom of Information Act request. More than 800 pages, but some are duplicates.
• “The Kinnie Wagner Saga: Booze, Babes and Breakouts,” December 1959 article in For Men Only by Hiram M. Herbert, Archives of Appalachia, East Tennessee State University.
• “A Ballad Outlaw’s Self-concept,” by Thomas G. Burton, Archives of Appalachia, East Tennessee State University.
• “Kinnie Wagner on the Banks of the Holston River,” article by Thomas Burton of East Tennessee State University in the Kentucky Folklore Record; Vol. 14, Issue 1, Jan 1, 1968, via Archives of Appalachia, ETSU.
• Video of Sept. 8, 2003 Survivors Club presentation of Jim Necessary on Wagner, available on DVD in the Kingsport Public Library.
• Personal interviews.
• Kingsport Times.
• Kingsport News.
• Kingsport Times News.
• Bristol Herald Courier.
• Various other newspapers, including ones in Tennessee, Virginia and Mississippi, and the Associated Press and United Press wire services.
• Scott County Historical Society website.
http://sites.rootsweb.com/~vaschs2/kinnie_wagner1.htm.
• The Past Whispers website.
http://www.thepastwhispers.com/ALHN_Kinnie_Wagner.html.
https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/8167458/william-kenneth-wagner.
• “Remembering the Old Songs” by Lyle Lofgren (Originally published: Inside Bluegrass, May 2006).
(Has some inaccuracies and incorrectly named newspapers.)
https://www.lizlyle.lofgrens.org/RmOlSngs/RTOS-KennyWagner.html.
Another story in this package has information about the three songs the Rev. Andrew Jenkins wrote (with possibly Carson Robison writing one) about Wagner in the mid-1920s and the three contemporaries who performed them: Vernon Dalhart, Robison and Ernest Stoneman.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.