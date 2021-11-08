• Scott County, Virginia, native William Kenneth “Kinnie” Wagner, born in 1903, killed at least five men, including three law enforcement officials. One killing was in Mississippi on Christmas Eve of 1924 and two in Tennessee on the Long Island of Kingsport on April 13, 1925. The two other killings were of brothers in Arkansas. Wagner claimed all were shot in self-defense.
A third Kingsport officer shot with the other two in 1925 survived but later died of a heart attack after an unrelated 1938 shootout that killed a law enforcement colleague, who was then a constable like him.
• Wagner was sentenced to death in Tennessee, a sentence that was never carried out, and later to life in prison in Mississippi. He never faced charges for the two Arkansas killings.
• He was a crack shot, Mississippi prison trusty, prison dog trainer, bronco rider, moonshiner and ladies' man, as well as the subject of three songs, various books, newspaper articles and other writings.
• Wagner died of a heart attack in a Mississippi prison in 1958 while holding the puppy of a dog he had trained.
He broke out of jail once in each state, including the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville in July 1925, and twice escaped the Mississippi prison he called the “university” while a trusty there.
