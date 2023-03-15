Joie T. Dawes

KINGSPORT — A Kingsport woman facing a first-degree murder charge told investigators she strangled her mother before setting their house on fire and leaving, police said.

Joie T. Dawes, 43, also faces charges of aggravated arson and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

