KINGSPORT — A Kingsport woman facing a first-degree murder charge told investigators she strangled her mother before setting their house on fire and leaving, police said.
Joie T. Dawes, 43, also faces charges of aggravated arson and tampering with or fabricating evidence.
Dawes was arraigned Tuesday after being arrested by Kingsport police on Tuesday for the charges.
The fire occurred Saturday at the home Dawes and her mother shared on Westmoreland Avenue and investigators found Martha Dozier, 65, dead inside the residence after the fire was extinguished.
According to an affidavit, authorities suspected the fire was suspicious. During the investigation, investigators found video evidence that showed Dawes left the home six minutes before flames became visible.
Dawes was located Tuesday in an abandoned home on Tennessee Street and interviewed at the Sullivan County Jail.
Authorities said Dawes told them she and her mother got into an argument and she “intentionally strangled” the woman.
“Dawes said she manually strangled Dozier until Dozier stopped breathing,” the affidavit stated. “She said her intent was to kill Dozier.”
Kingsport Police Detective Kevin Ewing wrote in the affidavit that “there is a history of argumentative behavior between the two.”
Dawes told police that she then ignited the fire in the home by putting a blanket in the fireplace in the living room. She said she waited until she saw the house was ablaze before leaving.
Court records show that Dawes has a criminal history. Charges include aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, burglary of a vehicle and theft of a vehicle.