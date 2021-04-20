ROGERSVILLE – Following an eight year investigation Hawkins County authorities have charged a Kingsport woman in the 2013 beating and shooting death of Regilla Ann Stacy.
On Monday the Hawkins County Grand Jury indicted Tina Marie Luster, 46, with one count of first-degree murder in connection with Stacy's death.
Stacy was found beaten and shot inside her home on Mountain View School Road near the Goshen Valley community on Aug. 5, 2013.
Police reports from he time stated that Stacy was beaten so badly about the head that investigators couldn’t confirm she’d also been shot.
Stacy, 48, was living with her ex-husband at the time, who had felony drug convictions, and was visiting his parole officer at the time of the killing.
Luster was convicted on a felony drug possession charge in Hawkins County in 2011, and was on probation at the time the murder took place.
Investigators at the time indicated the suspected motive was theft, due in part to an attempt to break into a safe at the residence.
Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Times News Tuesday he cannot discuss the motive or how Luster became a suspect.
"Obviously with this being an 8-year investigation there were things that happened relatively recently that caused the case to move closer to closure," Armstrong said. "We’ve developed evidence over the past few weeks that made me comfortable to present to the Grand Jury and indictment against Ms. Luster for first degree murder. I can't get into the specifics of the investigation without compromising the jury pool."
Luster was arrested on a sealed indictment warrant Tuesday and booked into the Hawkins County Jail on a $150,000 bond. She is scheduled for arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court on April 30.
TBI special agents joined detectives with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of Stacy at the request of former 3rd District Attorney General Berkeley Bell.
Both agencies were assisted by a number of other agencies, including the 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the Kingsport Police Department, the Church Hill Police Department, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Tennessee Department of Correction, Tennessee Board of Parole, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
"We’ve still been following new leads, and a lot of people have been possible suspects and interviewed over the years," said Sheriff Ronnie Lawson. "The TBI and my detective division has worked endless hours to solve this."
