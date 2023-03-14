Joie T. Dawes

Joie T. Dawes

 Contributed photo

KINGSPORT — A 43-year-old Kingsport woman was charged Tuesday with the first-degree murder of her mother, who died in a fire over the weekend.

Joie T. Dawes also faces charges of aggravated arson and tampering with evidence, according to a Kingsport Police Department press release.

