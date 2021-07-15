KINGSPORT — Kingsport veterinarian Dr. Gary Andes and his hospital have agreed to pay $70,000 in civil penalties for alleged violations of federal controlled substance laws.
The vet attributes the issues to actions by an employee.
Andes said the matter boiled down to an employee with "problems." Andes said he didn't know about the problems with controlled substance shortages and late reporting of them until after the fact. The employee, identified as a manager by federal authorities, is no longer working for the hospital, Andes said.
WHAT IS AGREEMENT?
The Andes-Straley Veterinary Hospital and Andes "agreed to pay the United States $70,000 in civil penalties to resolve allegations that Dr. Andes and the hospital violated the Controlled Substances Act" or CSA, said a Thursday afternoon news release from the Knoxville-based U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Tennessee, on U.S. Department of Justice letterhead.
The CSA, according to the release, was enacted to prevent the diversion or misuse of controlled substances by requiring persons and companies involved in the chain of distribution to maintain complete and accurate records relating to the controlled substances they receive, administer and dispense.
"We're 're still in operation," Andes said.
"We got into this situation where we had an employee who was having some problems," Andes told the Times News Thursday afternoon. "We tried to help the employee rather than sending him to jail. Unfortunately, we ended up being charged with a crime."
The claims settled by the agreement are allegations only, the release said, adding that there has been no determination of liability.
WHAT ARE INVESTIGATION DETAILS?
"The investigation included on-site inspections of records, and an accountability audit of controlled substance inventories and record-keeping processes at the hospital," the release said. "Based on the findings of the investigation, the United States alleged that the hospital failed to maintain complete and accurate records of the controlled substances it received, failed to conduct proper inventories of controlled substances on hand and failed to report to the DEA known thefts of controlled substances."
The settlement agreement says that beginning in January 2019 investigators from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Department of Health looked into allegations that Andes and the hospital manager were failing to maintain effective controls and procedures to guard against diversion of controlled substances as required by law.
Andes, asked why the employee wasn't identified, said: "I'm the one responsible and I didn't know anything about it until after the fact."
The investigation also revealed "significant shortages of various controlled substances received by the hospital," the release said. "Today’s settlement resolves allegations that Dr. Andes and the hospital violated several provisions of the CSA from at least March 2017 through December 2018," the release said.
WHAT ELSE?
As part of the settlement, Andes and the hospital also entered into a memorandum of agreement with the DEA requiring that they take additional and ongoing measures to comply with the CSA, including "implementing stringent inventory and record-keeping requirements, agreeing not to maintain supplies of certain controlled substances at the hospital, and agreeing to cooperate with future audits by the DEA to verify their compliance with the CSA."
This settlement resulted from a coordinated effort between the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, the DEA, the TBI and the TNDOH. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Rodriguez represented the United States.
"We just failed to report some losses in a timely manner," Andes said. "I just hate this whole thing happened."