KINGSPORT — Authorities have arrested a 41-year-old Kingsport man in connection to last week’s robbery at a West Stone Drive convenience store.
Daniel J. Rhoton was arrested on Oct. 15 by law enforcement officials in a neighboring jurisdiction on unrelated charges, according to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department. Rhoton was subsequently served with a Kingsport warrant for aggravated robbery.
Rhoton is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Police say that shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday, Rhoton entered the Shell gas station and convenience store located 120 W. Stone Drive and intimidated the clerk with threats of a gun and demanding all of the money in the register.
Soon after, Rhoton fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and some merchandise from the store.