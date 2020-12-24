KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating an incident where an unknown person recently shot a dog.
According to the incident report, an officer responded to Parker Lane earlier this month in reference to an injured dog in the roadway. A resident told police the dog had been running around the neighborhood for the past three months. The resident was afraid the animal was going to be hit by a vehicle.
The dog was not wearing a collar and the resident did not know who the dog belonged to, police say.
When the officer approached the dog, he noticed it could not move its back legs and he saw some blood coming from its paws and near the left rear side of its body. Some of the blood had dried in its fur, the officer said.
According to the incident report, the officer took the dog to PETWORKS, which determined the animal had not been microchipped. The officer then took the dog to a local veterinarian, who X-rayed the dog and found a bullet lodged in its spine and an entry wound on the left rear side of its body.
Due to its injury, the veterinarian euthanized the dog.
Tom Patton, public information officer for the KPD, said the department is investigating the incident.
If you have any information about this matter, you’re asked to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.