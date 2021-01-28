KINGSPORT – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the man who broke into Berry’s Pharmacy over the weekend by smashing the front door with a large rock.
According to the incident report, shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday an unknown man ran through an alley behind the pharmacy carrying a large rock, going through the drive-thru area of the property and around to the front of the building.
The suspect then threw the rock through the glass front door, gaining access to the interior of the building. Video surveillance shows the suspect running inside, jumping over the counter and heading towards the vault area of the store.
KPD says the suspect fled the scene with a large white pharmacy bag, though specifically what was stolen remains part of an active investigation and will therefore not be disclosed at this time.
The suspect is described as being tall, slender and Caucasian and at the time was wearing a black ski mask, black coat, blue jeans and black shoes with red soles.
If you know this suspect or have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.