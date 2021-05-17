KINGSPORT – Kingsport police are searching for a 36-year-old man in connection to a Saturday morning shooting that left a city woman dead.
Police are searching for Zachery Felton in connection to the shooting of Amber Schwenk. The incident took place around 6 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Bays View Court. According to a press release, officers found Schwenk inside a home, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
Detectives were soon able to identify Felton as the person responsible. Felton had already left the scene prior to police arriving, but detectives have obtained a warrant, charging him with first degree murder, vandalism of a monitoring device, and vandalism.
According to Kingsport police, Felton and Schwenk were acquainted with one another prior to this incident. Police also say the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident, so there is no reason at this time to believe that there is any immediate danger to the public at large.
At this time, Felton remains wanted and at large; however, detectives have a strong reason to believe that he has fled the state. Due to the charges against him, and the nature of this incident, he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Felton is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have information about Felton you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.