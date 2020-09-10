KINGSPORT – Authorities are searching for a 20-year-old Kingsport man wanted in connection to an early morning shooting on Ash Street.
Kingsport police are searching for Jacob Hayes of 3208 Sullivan Gardens Parkway. Hayes is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing roughly 145 pounds.
Detectives have obtained a warrant, charging him with Attempted Second Degree Murder. Hayes is currently at large. While there is no reason to believe he is a danger to the general public, due to the nature of the offense, Kingsport police say he should still be considered armed and dangerous.
According to a news release, Kingsport police responded to a shooting incident in the 1300 block of Ash Street around 4 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers and detectives located a 19-year-old male victim, with apparent gunshot wounds, outside of the residence.
The victim was transported by Sullivan County E.M.S. to an area medical facility for emergency medical treatment. At the time of the issuance of this news release, the victim remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
The subsequent investigation revealed that the victim had been shot by Hayes, an acquaintance, following an argument. Hayes reportedly fled the scene, prior to police arrival, in a green box-style vehicle.
If you see Hayes or know his current whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.
As this remains an active and ongoing investigation by the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division, absolutely no additional details will be released at this time.