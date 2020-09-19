KINGSPORT — Kingsport detectives are attempting to identify a suspect who is believed to be responsible for swindling two local store clerks out of nearly $1,000.
According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the suspect — a Black woman — talked the clerks into loading nearly $1,000 in credit onto several prepaid Visa cards without ever actually paying for the transactions.
Police say the two incidents took place on Sept. 8 and 9 at the Roadrunner Market at 101 Hospitality Place and the Dollar General Store at 1649 E. Stone Drive, respectively.
“The suspect was obviously well-versed in the process of activating and funding the Visa cards and used this knowledge to deceive the clerks,” the release states.
According to the release, the suspect is believed to be traveling in a white Audi four-door sedan, possibly a mid-2000s model.
If you can identify the woman or know her current whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.