KINGSPORT – Kingsport police are looking for the man who robbed a West Stone Drive convenience store in the early morning hours of Thursday.
Police say that shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, Daniel J. Rhoton entered the Shell gas station and convenience store located 120 W. Stone Drive and intimidated the clerk with threats of a gun and demanding all of the money in the register.
Soon after Rhoton fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and some merchandise from the store.
A warrant has been obtained for Rhoton, charging him with aggravated robbery. Due to the threats he made of having a gun, police say Rhoton should be considered armed and dangerous.
Rhoton is described as being 41 years old, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 172 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and is believed to be traveling in a maroon 1996 Honda Accord.
If you have any information about Rhoton or his current whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.