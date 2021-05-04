KINGSPORT – Kingsport police are searching for an adult white male who is a person of interest in an active investigation.
According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the man is believed to be traveling in a mid-size, 4-door, possibly gray or green colored sedan.
Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, KPD is not releasing any further details at this time.
If you have information about the man or the vehicle, you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.