KINGSPORT – Officers with the Kingsport Police Department responded to a Tuesday evening crash that left a vehicle submerged in the river.
At approximately 8:40 p.m. yesterday, patrol officers responded to a crash in the 400 block of Riverport Road in Kingsport, where a black Nissan Altima ran off the roadway and into the South Fork of the Holston River.
“The driver was fortunately not injured and made it safely to shore,” a post on the KPD Facebook page reads. “As of this time, the car remains in the river while the towing company evaluates how best to safely retrieve it. Please DO NOT CALL 911 to report this, as we are already aware of it.”