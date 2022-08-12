KINGSPORT — U.S. Marshals in Knoxville have arrested a second suspect in a November 2020 shooting death on Osage Drive in Kingsport.
He is in custody in the Sullivan County Jail following his indictment and subsequent arrest earlier this month by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Lekendrick D. Malone, 24, of Trenton, Tennessee, was indicted by the Sullivan County grand jury July 13 with multiple felonies for his role in the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco. Malone was taken into custody Aug. 8 by U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, according to a Kingsport police news release Friday morning.
As released in May 2021, detectives have already identified, charged and have in custody one suspect, Jonathan L. Smith, 28, of Kingsport, for his role in the death of Oviedo-Velazco.
The homicide has been under "constant investigation" by the Kingsport Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division since it occurred, a news release Friday morning said.
"On July 13, 2022, additional facts of the case were presented to the Sullivan County grand jury, which returned a true bill of indictment, charging Mr. Malone with multiple felonies for his role in the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco. A capias was subsequently issued for his arrest," the news release from Public Information Officer Tom Patton said.
Malone’s charges are first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated burglary.
"On August 8, 2022, Mr. Malone was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, by the United States Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force. He was transported back to Sullivan County the following day, where he remains incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond. In addition to the above offenses, he is also facing violation of probation charges," the news release said. "The Kingsport Police Department wishes to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for helping bring this wanted fugitive to justice."
Further, the release said "this remains a very active and ongoing investigation with additional charges likely pending. As such, no further details can or will be released at this time."
Smith was indicted April 28, 2021, by a Sullivan County grant jury. His charges are first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated burglary.
On May 22, 2021, Smith was arrested on independent unrelated charges during a routine traffic stop by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office. Upon his release from HCSO custody, he was arrested by the Kingsport Police Department on the outstanding capias.
Smith was transported to the Kingsport City Jail for processing in May, but he was later transported to the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville where he remains confined, awaiting arraignment, with no eligibility for bond.
The death probe began Nov. 15, 2020, at approximately 1 a.m., when Kingsport Police Patrol Officers responded to a reported shooting incident at a residence in the 1600 block of Osage Drive in Kingsport. Upon arrival, officers located the 26-year-old victim inside the residence, dead as a result of what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Anyone who has any information related to this incident which might be able to assist detectives with their investigation is asked to contact the department's Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available online at https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-police/.