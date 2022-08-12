KINGSPORT — U.S. Marshals in Knoxville have arrested a second suspect in a November 2020 shooting death on Osage Drive in Kingsport.

He is in custody in the Sullivan County Jail following his indictment and subsequent arrest earlier this month by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video