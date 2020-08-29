KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a suspect in a burglary that occurred earlier this week at a downtown business.
According to a press release from Public Information Officer Tom Patton, the KPD was notified on the morning of Aug. 25 of a burglary that had occurred during the previous overnight hours at Blakley-Mitchell Clothing Store, at 240 Broad St., in downtown Kingsport.
"Area surveillance video showed a white male adult, believed to be the suspect, arrive in a black vehicle (possibly a BMW). Over $5,000 in clothing and accessories were reported stolen," the release stated.
Police have released photos of the suspect and vehicle, along with clips of the actual footage on the KPD YouTube channel, in an effort to identify the suspect.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or his vehicle is asked to contact the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport City Dispatch at (423) 246-9111. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous who can supply information about this or any other case can submit tips online through the Citizen Feedback forms available at www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.