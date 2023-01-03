Local News logo police

A person of interest in a fatal shooting in the Sevier Terrace area is in custody and the name of the person fatally shot was released Tuesday, authorities said.

Kingsport police identified Mark A. Miller, 57, of Kingsport, as the person shot and killed in the incident.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.