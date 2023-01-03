A person of interest in a fatal shooting in the Sevier Terrace area is in custody and the name of the person fatally shot was released Tuesday, authorities said.
Kingsport police identified Mark A. Miller, 57, of Kingsport, as the person shot and killed in the incident.
According to a press release, his body has been transported to East Tennessee State University's James Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City to undergo an autopsy.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Monday when Kingsport police officers and detectives responded to a shooting call in the alley behind the 1200 block of West Sullivan Street in the Sevier Terrace area.
Miller appeared to be shot multiple times, the release stated.
Police said the immediate area surrounding the alleyway was temporarily cordoned off to investigate and process the scene. The scene has since been cleared.
The release stated a person of interest has been identified and is currently in law enforcement custody on unrelated charges. Police are not releasing the name of the person at this time.
According to the release, this appears to have been an isolated incident..
This incident remains under open and active investigation by the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division and authorities said they would not release any more information at this time.