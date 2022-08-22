KPD award

KPD Officer and THSO East Tennessee Network Coordinator Matt McGuire, left, and THSO East Tennessee Law Enforcement Liaison Derrick Woods show the trophy Friday from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

 Contributed photo

The Kingsport Police Department took top honors Friday as the “overall winner” of awards doled out by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

“Awards such as these result from a department wide effort,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud the hard work and dedication of all of our officers who made these awards possible and thank them for a job well done.”

