KPD Officer and THSO East Tennessee Network Coordinator Matt McGuire, left, and THSO East Tennessee Law Enforcement Liaison Derrick Woods show the trophy Friday from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
The Kingsport Police Department took top honors Friday as the “overall winner” of awards doled out by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
“Awards such as these result from a department wide effort,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud the hard work and dedication of all of our officers who made these awards possible and thank them for a job well done.”
The department also took first place in the 101-200 officer division and also took first place in a regional competition, which placed it against a police department in Georgia.
The awards were given at the Tennessee Lifesavers Conference and the 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. A total of 39 law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the challenge.
“My colleagues and I on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen are very proud of our outstanding police department,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said. “This great accomplishment highlights their continued desire and successful efforts to protect and serve Kingsport citizens.”
Kingsport Police Officer Matt McGuire and Officer Aaron Grimes of the K.P.D. Traffic Unit represented the department at the Lifesavers Conference in Franklin, Tennessee with Officer McGuire accepting the three awards on behalf of the department, according to a press release.
In addition to his duties as a Kingsport Police Officer, Officer McGuire serves as the East Tennessee Network Coordinator for the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
The Law Enforcement Challenge is an annual competition designed to recognize and reward the best overall traffic safety programs across the state. Similar sizes and types of agencies are judged on their local efforts to enforce laws and educate the public about impaired driving, speeding, and occupant protection.
The winning safety programs combine officer training, public information, and enforcement to reduce crashes and injuries within their jurisdiction.
“I have always believed that traffic enforcement is one of the most important duties of a police officer,” Phipps said. “Not only does this make our streets safer for the motoring public, but it carries over to every other aspect of law enforcement. Arrests of dangerous fugitives wanted for serious crimes can often result from a routine traffic stop for a simple traffic violation.”