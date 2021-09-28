KINGSPORT — Kingsport police have arrested the man who allegedly forced his way into a Dorothy Street home earlier this year, armed with a knife and a gun.
Daniel C. Brooks was taken into custody without incident at Model City Apartments at approximately 9:45 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department.
Brooks, 36, was wanted for aggravated burglary for a May 20 incident in which he allegedly forced his way into a home in the 1100 block of Dorothy Street and threatened the residents of the home while armed with a knife and a gun.
Brooks also has two outstanding warrants in Sullivan County for the following charges – driving with a suspended license, violation of registration and violation of probation. Brooks has prior convictions for simple possession, driving on a suspended license, resisting a stop and evading arrest.
Officers have attempted to serve these warrants on no less than three occasions.
However, Brooks has avoided arrest by fleeing every time, according to the release. In doing so, Brooks has racked up additional charges of evading arrest, criminal trespassing, driving on a suspended license and failure to exercise due care.