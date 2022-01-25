KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is looking to fill at least a dozen officer positions.
But there’s concern about whether it will get that many.
“We’re fortunate if we find four, five or six,” said Tom Patton, public information officer for the KPD.
The department started accepting applications for new officers Saturday and will accept applications for new officers until Feb. 6, according to a news release. KPD officials said in the statement “any individuals who are interested in a career in law enforcement are encouraged to apply.”
Patton said, though, the number of applicants the department gets each time it advertises has dwindled.
“Getting people to come here and getting people to stay here is a huge concern,” he said.
It’s not just a law enforcement issue, and it’s not just a recent issue, he said.
There was a time when the department could get up around 300 applications to become an officer. Now the department is lucky to even get 30, Patton said.
It’s the same everywhere.
“It’s not a Kingsport problem,” Patton said. “It’s a nationwide problem.”
Recently, the Tennessee Highway Patrol started a campaign to try and recruit people from out of state and have actively targeted officers in other states that may be considered “blue” and have more stringent COVID-19 protocols than Tennessee.
Patton said the department actively welcomes those who may be out of state and wanting to relocate.
But for several years the city has run a 10% vacancy in police officers.
“That’s becoming the new normal,” Patton said.
Those who apply must be a U.S. citizen and either be 21 or over or turning 21 by Aug. 22.
Applicants are asked to only submit their application once and can be submitted at www.GovetJobs.com/careers/kingsport.
Starting salary for a police officer trainee will be $16.98 per hour or $35,318.40 annually.
Applicants who are already certified law enforcement officers may also be eligible for salary adjustments. Police academy training and all equipment will be provided by the city of Kingsport.
City officials said there will be no written examination requirement, but there will be a physical agility evaluation held on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Domtar Park.
It will consist of a timed one-mile run and a timed quarter-mile obstacle course.
The next step of the process will be the interview process held from Feb. 28 to March 4. Those ultimately selected will also undergo a background check and medical and psychological evaluations.
“We thoroughly vet police applicants,” Patton said.
He said there is a low crime rate in the city and the community is supportive of the police force, compared to other areas across the nation.
“Kingsport is a great place to be a police officer,” Patton said.