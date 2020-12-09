KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.
KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton said officers responded to the 300 block of West Carters Valley Road in reference to a reported stabbing on Wednesday at approximately 5:45 p.m.
A victim has been transported to an area medical facility for treatment. The current condition of the victim is unknown, Patton said. All units have cleared the scene; however, an investigation is currently underway by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division.
No further information is available at this time.