Kingsport police investigating 'shots fired' incident on Akers Avenue
CLIFF HIGHTOWER
chightower@sixriversmedia.com
Sep 14, 2023

KINGSPORT - Kingsport police are investigating a 'shots fired' incident on Akers Avenue in Lynn Garden that happened late Thursday morning.

"We have a suspect in custody," Cpl. Brandon Johnson, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said.

A heavy police presence was on scene around 11 a.m. that included patrol cars and EMS vehicles.

Police were still on scene and investigating at 1 p.m. Johnson said the shooting incident is still under investigation.

Follow www.timesnews.net as more information becomes available.