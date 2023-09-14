KINGSPORT -Kingsport police are investigating a 'shots fired' incident on Akers Avenue in Lynn Garden that happened late Thursday morning.

"We have a suspect in custody," Cpl. Brandon Johnson, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said.


