KINGSPORT — Police are investigating a series of shootings that happened this week almost four miles apart.
Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Friday the incidents are still under investigation. There were no injuries in the drive-by shootings that happened Tuesday night at Harris Avenue and Allen Drive.
The only report of damage was to a Toyota Camry that was parked on Allen Drive, according to a KPD report.
Authorities were first called to Harris Avenue around 9:47 p.m. on a report of gunshots fired.
An officer, however, found no evidence of a shooting. A report said no shell casings or bullet holes were found in nearby structures or cars.
Two witnesses told police they heard the gunshots, and one witness said he saw what appeared to be a white minivan speed away.
A half-hour later, Kingsport police were called to Allen Drive, about 12 minutes away, where a witness said she heard multiple gunshots and a neighbor told police the incident was captured on his doorbell camera.
The report said the officer reviewed the footage and saw a white, newer model sport utility vehicle, possibly a Dodge Durango, parked in front of a home on Allen Drive.
A total of six shots were fired and the SUV sped away, according to the report.
Police discovered two spent shell casings on the roadway.
They also found the Camry had been struck by gunfire.