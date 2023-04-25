The Kingsport Police Department announced Tuesday it has recently installed automated license plate reading cameras throughout the city, the first law enforcement agency in Northeast Tennessee to do so.
The technology is designed by Atlanta, Georgia-based Flock Safety.
“We are extremely proud to be the first law enforcement agency in the Northeast Tennessee region to offer this incredible service to the citizens whom we are sworn to protect and serve,” Kingsport Police “Chief Dale Phipps said. “Having this technology at our disposal will help make Kingsport an even safer place than it already is to live, work, and raise our families.”
The Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reading Cameras in Kingsport are tied to an array of cameras in over 2,000 cities in 42 states across the country, according to a Kingsport Police Department press release.
This network of cameras captures a total of over one billion vehicles every single month. The release stated that statistics show the majority of crimes are committed in conjunction with a vehicle, and most stolen vehicles are associated with additional crimes.
Kingsport police said Flock Safety Cameras are “designed and built to capture sight, sound and situation, which gives law enforcement the objective evidence that is needed to investigate and solve crime.”
Kingsport police said when a known stolen vehicle, a vehicle associated with a wanted fugitive or a vehicle associated with a missing person travels through the community, authorities will be instantly notified with real-time alerts to their presence and location. The cameras capture visual evidence, such as vehicle make, model, and color, license plate or lack thereof, and unique vehicle features, as well as contextual evidence, such as location, date, time, frequency, and associated vehicles.
The release stated Flock Safety reports an average of 120 of these “hot tag” alerts per hour across their nationwide network of cameras.
Other communities in the Flock Safety network have reported significant reductions in crime and significant increases in both clearance rates and recovery of stolen property. The Kingsport cameras are already installed and fully operational, according to the release.