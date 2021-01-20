KINGSPORT — If you receive a call from someone claiming to be law enforcement saying you have an outstanding warrant for your arrest and the only way to resolve the matter is by paying a fine and court costs, whatever you do, don’t send them any money. It’s a scam.
The Kingsport Police Department is warning residents that this type of scam is being reported again in our area. If you happen to get a call like this, the best thing to do is just hang up.
HOW THE SCAM WORKS
According to Tom Patton, public information officer with the KPD, the scammer will almost never accept traditional forms of payment such as cash, check, or credit card but rather demand that you purchase pre-paid money cards (Green Dot, My Vanilla, etc.) from a local store.
The scammer will then tell you to give them the account numbers of these cards over the phone, so the money can be accessed remotely.
“In some of the previously reported cases, detectives have been able to intercept a portion of the ... funds and return them to the rightful owner,” Patton said. “Unfortunately, however, this is often not possible, and the money can be lost forever.”
HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF
Patton said these scammers are almost never local people and are often located out of state or even in a foreign country. They cover their trail extremely well by using disposable “burner” phones with cloned telephone numbers, making tracing their origin difficult or next to impossible.
“The Kingsport Police Department continues to stress that legitimate law enforcement officials would never operate this way,” Patton said. “We would never extort payment to satisfy an outstanding arrest warrant. Moreover, no legitimate entity would ever demand payment in the form of a pre-paid money card and refuse all other traditional forms of payment.”
While these scammers can be very convincing, Patton said you need to be alert to their existence. Anyone who receives this type of call should hang up and report the matter to law enforcement.
“If there is ever any question regarding the legitimacy of this type of call, people should always consult an actual law enforcement officer and/or a trusted financial adviser prior to turning over any funds or personal information,” Patton said.