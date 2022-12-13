KINGSPORT– The Kingsport Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is looking for two sex offenders with active arrest warrants for violating the sex offender registry reporting guidelines.

According to a press release, the two violent sex offenders haven’t reported to law enforcement as required by the sex offender registry. The offenders the KPD is looking for are:

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video