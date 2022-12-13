KINGSPORT– The Kingsport Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is looking for two sex offenders with active arrest warrants for violating the sex offender registry reporting guidelines.
According to a press release, the two violent sex offenders haven’t reported to law enforcement as required by the sex offender registry. The offenders the KPD is looking for are:
Rowena H. King, who was convicted of aggravated rape and sexual assault in 1990, is supposed to report to law enforcement quarterly. According to the press release, King has not reported since 2018. Her last known address, which was in Kingsport, has expired. King is a 56-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 140 lbs. and measuring four ft. and nine in. tall.
Robert John Walsh, who was convicted of sexual assault in 2004, is supposed to report to law enforcement quarterly. According to the press release, Walsh has not reported since February 2022. His last known address, which was in Kingsport, has expired. Walsh is a 38-year-old white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, weighing 214 lbs. and measuring five ft. and five in. tall.
Both Walsh and King are charged with Violation of the Sex Offender Registry. Anyone who has any information about the two individuals can contact the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.