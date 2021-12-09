KINGSPORT — Kingsport police are searching for a 25-year-old city man who allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend and threatened to kill her and her family.
The incident took place in the evening of Nov. 18 in the 1700 block of Rock Springs Road. According to the Kingsport Police Department, a witness called 911 after he saw a woman jump from a moving vehicle and run towards his vehicle asking for help.
The woman told police that her boyfriend — Joshua S. Vasilko — had repeatedly slapped and punched her, refused to let her out of the vehicle and had grabbed her cell phone out of her hand when she attempted to call 911, the KPD reports.
Furthermore, the woman told police Vasilko had threatened to take her into the woods and kill her and then drive to her parents’ home and kill her family.
A warrant has been obtained for Vasilko, charging him with aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence assault and interference with 911 calls. Vasilko remains at large. He is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs roughly 135 pounds.
Anyone who sees him or who may know his current whereabouts is asked to contact the Kingsport Police Department at (423) 246-9111. If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city’s website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.