A Kingsport man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was caught with a firearm during a drug transaction.
Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was sentenced last week in federal court in Greenville. According to a press release, he was convicted of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and three counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Smallwood went through a three-trial, ending on Aug. 25 and was sentenced Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Smallwood was arrested on Aug. 17, 2020 and when caught he was in possession of two firearms, marijuana and heroin, authorities said. Smallwood had previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses and authorities said they found him in possession of firearms three different times after the convictions.
Smallwood qualified as an armed career criminal, which could face 15 years to life in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Clifton Corker sentenced Smallwood to life after finding he had threatened several witnesses with violence, according to the press release.
The indictment was the result of a joint investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the Kingsport Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.