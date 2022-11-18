A Kingsport man was sentenced to 22 years in prison in federal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a judge ruled him to be an armed career criminal.
Phillip Thomas Green, 36, was sentenced Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee in Greeneville.
The sentencing followed a two-day trial on June 22.
Judge Clifton L. Corker decided Green was an armed career criminal because of his lengthy criminal record, according to a press release.
The release stated Green had 10 prior felony convictions, including five felony convictions.
The incident Green faced in court occurred on Aug. 16, 2019 when Kingsport police officers responded to disturbance on Park Street.
Authorities said he vandalized a vehicle and then left the scene.
Green also had an outstanding arrest warrant.
A short time later, an officer responded to a suspicious male on Highland Street, who matched the description of Green. Not finding him, the officer went back to Park Street and found him standing in the driveway, the release stated.
Green ran away and he was apprehended in the backyard of a nearby home.
Police said he was found with a loaded Taurus .38-caliber handgun.
“This investigation and prosecution was a part of the Department of Justice’s comprehensive strategy to combat and reduce violence in our local communities by targeting dangerous individuals who unlawfully possess firearms,” U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III said. “We will continue to work with our local and federal partners to remove firearms from prohibited individuals.”
The investigation of the case was handled by the Kingsport Police Department, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Once Green completes his sentence, he will be on probation for five years, the release stated.