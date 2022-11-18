Local news logo

A Kingsport man was sentenced to 22 years in prison in federal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a judge ruled him to be an armed career criminal.

Phillip Thomas Green, 36, was sentenced Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee in Greeneville.

